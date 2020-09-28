General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Volta separatist 'demo' shameful and unacceptable - NPP

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined traditional authorities and other institutions to condemn the protest separatist group, Homeland Foundation Study Group (HFSG), embarked on last Friday.



Speaking on the issue at a press conference held in Accra, Monday, September 28, 2020, the general secretary of the party, John Boadu stated that the incident is shameful and unacceptable in society.



He urged that Ghanaians, together with politicians do not joke with issues that threaten the country's peace and security.



He stressed that the NPP will not condone anything that thwarts the peace Ghana is enjoying.



Mr Boadu called on all political parties to support government's effort in addressing the issue in the Volta region.



The NPP general secretary indicated that government will deal with this issue that has reared its head up once and for all.





