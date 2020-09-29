General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Volta secessionist attack: Postpone school reopening day – Group to govt

File photo: Schools are set to reopen on October 5

Following renewed attacks and clashes with security agencies by some secessionist groups including the Western Togoland, concerns have been raised about the safety of students with regards to the resumption of schools.



A group known as Africa Education Watch has in a statement signed by its Executive Director Kofi Asare, appealed to the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service to “urgently reconsider” the reopening date for schools.



Citing Nigeria and Cameroon where armed separatists have murdered many students and teachers in schools, the group admonished government to change the decision to reopen on October 5, 2020.



They noted that schools have always been identified as targets of these militants during such attacks and therefore appealed for the protection of students, teachers and non-teaching staff of 1400 private and public JHS and Senior High School in the Volta Region.



Read their statement below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.