General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Volta region to experience ‘Dumsor’ from Thursday March 18

Power outage

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to interrupt power supply from Thursday, March 18, 2021.



A statement issued to that effect indicates that some parts of the Volta Region would experience interruption power supply from Thursday to Monday 21, 2021 between 6:00 am-6:00 pm.



According to GRIDCo, this is to allow repair works on their transformer that supplies power to both Volta and Oti regions through the 69 KV transmission line from Asiekpe bulk supply point.







