Volta records decrease in road crashes between January and September 2020

The Volta Region has recorded a decrease in road crashes between January to September, this year, compared to the same period in 2019.



The Region recorded a total of 338 reported cases with 96 deaths between the periods under review compared to the 430 in 2019 with 101 deaths.



The figures constituted a decrease of 21.4 percent in the incidence of crashes compared to the five percent in death figures, respectively.



A total of 515 vehicles and 178 motorbikes were involved in crashes in 2020 compared to 631 vehicles and 243 motorbike crashes in 2019, representing 18.4 and 26.7 percent decrease in vehicular and motorbike crashes, respectively.



Cases involving pedestrian knockdowns stood at 72 in 2020 against 111 in 2019, representing a decrease of 35.1 percent.



Meanwhile, deaths recorded within the period involved more males than females, ranging from 18 years and above, who, fall within the working class, making the country to lose more of its future labour force.



Kwasi Tsibu Yirenkyi, Volta Regional Director, National Road Safety Authority who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Authority recorded such significant reduction in the crashes as a result of hard work and effective collaboration from various stakeholders.



He said though such achievement was made, it was not something to celebrate because a single soul lost would adversely affect the progress of the country, and therefore called for more support to enable the Authority discharge its duties effectively.



Mr Yirenkyi said his outfit was determined to achieve a zero-rated record of road traffic crashes in the Region and therefore working unremittingly in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to maintain sanity on the road and save lives.



He said the Authority had developed a comprehensive strategy, which identified areas with a high record of crashes, and with support of the MTTD was carrying out effective and regular road checks in those areas to prevent and reduce accidents.



The Director said the Authority had intensified its sensitisation campaign aimed at educating both drivers and pedestrians on dangers on the road, abide by road traffic regulations and played their responsibility well to help reduce the carnage on the roads.



Mr Yirenkyi urged pedestrians to be extra careful and pay attention when using the road and avoid engaging in destructive activities so they could hear the sound of approaching vehicles to avoid putting their lives in danger.



The Director cautioned drivers against speeding and unnecessary overtaking, and to take 15 and 30 minutes rest after two to four hours’ drive, respectively, to avoid fatigue which could lead to unavoidable accidents.



He charged drivers to endeavour to get a qualified mechanic to service their vehicles to ensure that they were well maintained with the windows properly fixed to avoid water dripping into the vehicle to discomfort passengers as the country was experiencing the rainy season.





