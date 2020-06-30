Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

Volta has had its fair share of development under the NPP - Woanya

Mr. Makafui Woanya, the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the region, has received its fair share of socio-economic development under the Akufo-Addo Administration.



He said the claims to the contrary by opponents of the ruling party were not consistent with facts.



Mr. Woanya cited the restart of construction works on the Eastern Corridor road and other major road projects, educational and health infrastructure to buttress his assertion.



“Resealing of the Ho to Aflao road, has started and contractors are also back to site on the Sokode-Ho dual carriageway.”



He was addressing a press conference held in Ho to respond to the statement by the opposition NDC that the performance of the NPP Government had been abysmal.



He noted that people in the region had over the years given “unmatched support” to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but had nothing to show for the loyalty.



“The NDC has failed the Volta region”, he added, and asked that, the deception and political propaganda, should stop.



The largest opposition party, had in an earlier engagement with the media, accused the NPP of having failed the people of the region.



Mr. Woanya would, however, not have any of that and rebuked the NDC for being “mischievous” with the government’s one million dollar per constituency.



He said under that initiative ambulances, warehouses and institutional toilets among others had been provided in the constituencies.



He expressed disappointment in the NDC Members of Parliament in the region for not taking advantage of the One District One Factory initiative, which he said was a public-private initiative, to grow local economies.



He said government was investing heavily in the health sector with drone deliveries, recruitment of health workers and restoration of allowances aside free Senior High School and other interventions, for which reason, the President and the ruling party deserved another four-year term.



On the deployment of security personnel along the Aflao border, Mr Woanya said it was an enhanced operation to stem the spread of COVID 19 and had nothing to do with the ongoing compilation of a new voters’ roll.





