Source: GNA

Volta got its fair share of the national cake - Regional Minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had given the Region an impartial share of the national wealth.



He said infrastructure projects scattered across the region “demonstrated the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people.”



Dr Letsa said this at Amedzofe in the Ho West District during the commissioning of a water supply system by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Volta Region has received its fair share of the national cake. It has witnessed many infrastructural projects including schools, health facilities and roads.



“Nana Addo has exhibited sterling and exemplary leadership and we are grateful to the NPP government for showing concern for the people of Volta,” he said.



President Akuffo Addo during his tour of the Region commissioned completed projects and cut the sod for new ones.



He noted the role basic interventions played in the development of rural communities, saying the government was keen on addressing them to ensure the success of the country’s industrialization agenda.



The President was in the region for two days, and earlier commissioned a classroom block for the Anloga SHS, and cut the sod for the beginning of work on a USD 90 million Keta Water Expansion Project at Agordome in the Central Tongu District.



He also broke grounds for the third phase of a Five District Water Supply Project at Adaklu, and the completion of the Ho By-pass and the internal roads of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

