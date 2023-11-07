Volta floods: See list of 100 Ghanaians, entities who have supported flood victims

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared a list of Ghanaians and companies who have supported the victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.



In a post shared on social media on November 6, 2023, Ablakwa, before sharing the list commended all the individuals and entities in the country who have contributed to support the flood victims.



The MP stated that he was sharing the list for the sake of transparency and accountability.



The list he shared had faith-based organisations, foundations, wings of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), media houses, companies and individuals, which together number about 100.



The MP after commending Ghanaians who have supported the flood victims called for more help.



“Ghanaians have demonstrated extraordinary compassion & solidarity —for which, we shall eternally be in your debt.



“As the worst affected constituency with more than 1,500 submerged homes & over 12,600 displaced persons forced to live in 21 camps, we shall continue to count on your exceptional kindness through this traumatizing & dehumanizing journey,” part of the post reads.



See the list of individuals and entities who have supported the flood victims:







Background:



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region: the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes, and several properties, including homes and appliances in them, as well as farms and vehicles, have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage and provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest-hit communities, including Mepe, and has assured them that his government will do all it can to get them out of the current situation.



Aerial footage of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by floodwater.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals, and companies, have all been submerged in water.



View Ablakwa’s post below:





As transparency, accountability & gratitude demands, here is a publication of the 100 organizations & individuals who have generously donated to VRA-induced flood victims through my office by 3pm today, the 6th of November, 2023.



Ghanaians have demonstrated extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/WrlvCThTQA — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) November 6, 2023

BAI/OGB