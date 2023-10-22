Volta floods: I would be dead by now if I was drunk the day the floods came – Victim

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Areas in the Volta Region that were hit by floods following the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams continue to receive support from Ghanaians across the country.



GhanaWeb visited some of the communities affected to ascertain how the livelihood of the indigenous had been impacted by the flood and how they are coping.



Some of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb’s team narrated how their livelihoods had been affected and how they narrowly avoided death when the excess water spilt from the two dams rushed into their communities.



One of the victims in Mepe indicated that he would be dead by now if he went to bed drunk like he usually does.



“It was God who helped me because I was asleep when the water started rushing into my room… I thought I was dreaming but I realised that I was wet, all the things in my room were wet – my clothing, my TV, everything.



“My food, everything is spoilt. If I was drunk that day, I would be dead by now. I don’t know why I didn’t take alcohol that night,” he said in Pigeon English.



He added that one of the major issues they are facing now is that there is no food in the community.



He, therefore, called on the government and all well-meaning Ghanaians to give them the needed support.



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region, the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes and several properties including homes and appliances in them as well as farms and vehicles have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage in other to provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest hit communities, including Mepe and has assured them that his government would do all it can to get them out of the current situation.



Aerial footages of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by floodwater.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals and companies could be seen submerged in water.



