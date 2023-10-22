Volta floods: Army makes U-turn after order to withdraw soldiers in Mepe

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Force has reportedly made a U-turn after an initial order for its personnel assisting flood victims in Mepe, one of the communities heavily affected by the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, to withdraw with immediate effect.



According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post shared on X on Sunday, October 22, 2023, the military personnel indicated that they had received an 'order from above’ for them to leave the community.



Within minutes of the MP sharing the alleged withdrawal order on social media, which was reposted by several Ghanaians, the MP returned to give a new update.



Ablakwa, in a subsequent post, indicated that the order had been reversed.



The MP vowed to ensure that the persons who are responsible for the said order are held accountable.



“I just received a call indicating that the order has been reversed and that the soldiers have been directed to return with their boats and resume duty.



“Soon, we shall fish out those faceless, unpatriotic elements,” he added.



The initial post had a video of personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces packing the boats they were using to help the flood victims onto a vehicle.



Watch a video of the army personnel leaving Mepe plus Ablakwas posts below:









Who "above" has given orders to the military detachment helping us cross flood waters to immediately withdraw when the water levels haven't receded and when thousands of lives are at stake in camps across these waters?



Who in government is behind this utter cruelty? pic.twitter.com/yTgKB5u36V — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 22, 2023

Currently: Millitary withdrawing their services from the flood sites in #Mepe pic.twitter.com/lt4M7xAeRC — Naa Ashorkor (@Naa_Ashorkor) October 22, 2023

I just received a call indicating that the order has been reversed and that the soldiers have been directed to return with their boats and resume duty.



Soon, we shall fish out those faceless, unpatriotic elements. — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 22, 2023

BAI/OGB