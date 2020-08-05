You are here: HomeNews2020 08 05Article 1026169

General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Volta-dominated posts trend on social media as politicians stoke tribal fire

Sammy Gyamfi has accused the government of tribalism


It appears the worrying trend of tribalism in Ghana’s politics is not ending anytime soon as the two major political parties have chosen to stoke the flames ahead of the 2020 elections.

Since the commencement of the voters registration exercise, the NDC and NPP have been accusing each other of making tribalistic and ethnocentric comments.

The opposing NDC has accused the ruling party of attempting to ‘suppress’ votes in strongholds by intimidating and preventing people from registering.

Some areas in the Volta, Ahafo and Oti region perceived to be strongholds of the NDC have been identified by the party as the areas where government-backed victimization is at its apogee.

The NDC through its communications director, Sammy Gyamfi on August 4, 2020 provided a number of videos to back their claim that the government is against Voltarians and non-Akans.

“The NDC is deeply worried and totally aghast at what appears to be a deliberate agenda of tribal discrimination, hatched by President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, to frustrate and disenfranchise Ghanaians of certain tribes from acquiring Voter ID cards that will qualify them to exercise their democratic right to choose a President and Members of Parliament on 7th December 2020”.

“Today, we will be showing evidence of state-sponsored discrimination and unlawful prevention of thousands of Ghanaians belonging to various ethnic groups, including Ewes, people of Northern descent and other non-Akans from registering at various registration centres across the length and breadth of Ghana”, he said.

The government and the NPP on the other hand have vehemently debunked those assertions.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Monday August 3, The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul accused the NDC of peddling falsehood and challenged them to back their claims with figures.

Let me put it on record that the government has not conceived, the government did not plan, the government has no intention, the government will not plan and will never have an intention of suppressing any potential voter who is a Ghanaian and who is qualified, who is of sound mind, and above 18 years to register.

“As I stated before, we deployed the military to the borders to support the immigration service to ensure that the borders remain firmly closed”, he said.

He added that “there were incidences in one or two constituencies, notably Ketu South and Banda. Ketu South was self-inflicted. The NDC decided to deliberately mislead the people of Ketu South to think that the military was only deployed to Ketu South. Today, the figures coming out of Ketu South is very clear that there is no voter suppression in any part of Ketu South.”

But among the top trends on Ghana’s social media space are the hashtag #IStandWithVolta and Volta Region which have posts of people affirming their nationality as Ghanaians.

Below are some posts































