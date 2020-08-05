General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Volta-dominated posts trend on social media as politicians stoke tribal fire

Sammy Gyamfi has accused the government of tribalism

It appears the worrying trend of tribalism in Ghana’s politics is not ending anytime soon as the two major political parties have chosen to stoke the flames ahead of the 2020 elections.



Since the commencement of the voters registration exercise, the NDC and NPP have been accusing each other of making tribalistic and ethnocentric comments.



The opposing NDC has accused the ruling party of attempting to ‘suppress’ votes in strongholds by intimidating and preventing people from registering.



Some areas in the Volta, Ahafo and Oti region perceived to be strongholds of the NDC have been identified by the party as the areas where government-backed victimization is at its apogee.



The NDC through its communications director, Sammy Gyamfi on August 4, 2020 provided a number of videos to back their claim that the government is against Voltarians and non-Akans.



“The NDC is deeply worried and totally aghast at what appears to be a deliberate agenda of tribal discrimination, hatched by President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, to frustrate and disenfranchise Ghanaians of certain tribes from acquiring Voter ID cards that will qualify them to exercise their democratic right to choose a President and Members of Parliament on 7th December 2020”.



“Today, we will be showing evidence of state-sponsored discrimination and unlawful prevention of thousands of Ghanaians belonging to various ethnic groups, including Ewes, people of Northern descent and other non-Akans from registering at various registration centres across the length and breadth of Ghana”, he said.



The government and the NPP on the other hand have vehemently debunked those assertions.



Addressing the media in Parliament on Monday August 3, The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul accused the NDC of peddling falsehood and challenged them to back their claims with figures.



Let me put it on record that the government has not conceived, the government did not plan, the government has no intention, the government will not plan and will never have an intention of suppressing any potential voter who is a Ghanaian and who is qualified, who is of sound mind, and above 18 years to register.



“As I stated before, we deployed the military to the borders to support the immigration service to ensure that the borders remain firmly closed”, he said.



He added that “there were incidences in one or two constituencies, notably Ketu South and Banda. Ketu South was self-inflicted. The NDC decided to deliberately mislead the people of Ketu South to think that the military was only deployed to Ketu South. Today, the figures coming out of Ketu South is very clear that there is no voter suppression in any part of Ketu South.”



But among the top trends on Ghana’s social media space are the hashtag #IStandWithVolta and Volta Region which have posts of people affirming their nationality as Ghanaians.



Below are some posts





I was born in the Volta region but that doesn’t make me less human or a non Ghanaian. I am proud of my root .#iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/ltPPTEavHj — kari Awwal (@Kariawwal) August 5, 2020

This is where it all started from. We deserve to be dignified as Ghanaians not Togolese. #iStandWithVolta #VOLTAisGHANA #VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/sOdisUZSiG — Nana Osei Tutu (@NanaOse35953163) August 5, 2020

Democracy has become stale.

In the foyer of freedom, Akuffo Addo keeps advancing tribal bigotry. He is an enemy to the state.#iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/C6CGvZE5oH — Sir Kwadwo (@SirbBob) August 5, 2020

You became president through the ballots but want to retain your presidency with the military?#iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/Mma5VYm7YW — Sir Kwadwo (@SirbBob) August 5, 2020

We the people of the Volta Region are not cowards and timid and we will stand against any attempt to gag us.#iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/pFMb0dwxjD — Vicker Musah (@vicker_musah) August 5, 2020

Sometimes I wonder why We Ewes have been blindly following @OfficialNDCGh

This party has only been riding on a "Bloody Past Glory " a revolutionary fight by Fomer president Rawlings against hardship and corruption which has equally harmed our economy#iStandWithVolta is a Joke???? pic.twitter.com/lxNRxXhZs9 — Prof Retweet (@Prof__Retweet) August 5, 2020

Ghana is made up of soo many tribes so why are people not allowed to register because they cannot speak "Twi" ??



This is absurd.#iStandWithVolta — #ShattaWale (@ShattaSZN) August 5, 2020

I refuse to be silent and observe the display of hatred the president has for our people . Since when do the military partake in registration exercises? #iStandWithVolta pic.twitter.com/EGKPV7Fz8K — Ewurabena (@fafa_the_scribe) August 5, 2020

People repent at their old age but Akuffo addo is becoming worst than his youthful days. #iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO — Mawuli Vormawor (@SELIKHEM) August 5, 2020

I was born in the Volta region but that doesn't make me less human or a non Ghanaian. I am proud of my root.



WE ARE GHANAIANS, NOT TOGOLESE #iStandWithVolta #voltaisghana #VOLTAnotTOGO pic.twitter.com/N2VYjwtFA3 — Elikem Divine (@elikem_divine) August 5, 2020

Why not be angry when they refused them freedom and again refusing them a chance to be part of Ghana. Do you even realized the impact of the actions of the government against #volta ? Stop been stereotype and be real #Ghana#istandwithvolta#VOLTAisGHANA #VOLTAnotTOGO — WILLS (@wills22) August 5, 2020

Before you identify yourself with any particular group know that tribes are not part of taxonomic classification.



You be human before anything else! #VOLTAisGHANA #VOLTAnotTOGO #voltaregion #ewes — Wild_Thoughts’ 007 (@coon_mf) August 5, 2020

The dehumanizing and disturbing tribal bigotry being sanctioned by President Akufo Addo and the NPP in the Ketu South Constituency has degenerated into

preposterous extremes#iStandWithVolta#VOLTAisGHANA#VOLTAnotTOGO — Legend Efo Kofi (@legendEfoKofi) August 5, 2020

Until we have Chin -Jin hu as President of Ghana and Pedro Rica as vice,let's all shut up and let everybody register including non Ghanaians. #VOLTAisGHANA #VOLTAnotTOGO #iStandWithVolta — Roban Donor (@DonorRoban) August 5, 2020

