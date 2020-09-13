Regional News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: GNA

Volta and Oti regions register 38,112 for BECE

About 38,112 candidates will be writing the BECE in the Volta and Oti regions

The Volta and Oti regions have registered a total of 38,112 candidates for the nationwide Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The Volta Region has 27,769 while Oti registered 10,343 candidates.



Togbe Dzidoah I, the Head of Basic Education at the Volta Regional Directorate with oversight responsibility of Oti disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



He said Ketu South had the highest number of candidates of 3,892 with Nkwanta South registering 1,888.



He said Akatsi North in Volta and Krachi West in Oti Region registered the least candidates of 461 and 709, respectively.



Togbe Dzidoah assured all parents of safety for their children during the examination and promised to ensure the centres maintain the health safety protocols.



"We are putting all necessary safety protocols in place for the protection of all participants and that there would not be any problem."



Meanwhile, in Akatsi South some 1,397 candidates would write the BECE, comprising 743 boys and 654 girls in 63 Junior High Schools in 16 private schools and 47 public schools.



Mr Clement Katsekpor, the Director of Human Resource of Akatsi South GES, told the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) that a total of 63 invigilators and 10 supervisors are warming up for the examination.



He said the Police would provide maximum security to deal with recalcitrant candidates during the period.



The examination, which would start on Monday September 14, is expected to end on Friday September 18, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.