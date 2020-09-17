Health News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Francis Edzorna Mensah, Contributor

Volta Union UK/Europe donates protective items to Ho Teaching Hospital

Volta Union UK/Europe members making the presentation

Volta Union UK/Europe, a non-political association based in the UK and Europe has donated personal protective items to the Ho Teaching Hospital to help in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.



The donation was made in a colourful event organized at the hospital at Ho in the Volta regional capital on Friday, 11th September, 2020.



The items included 2,500 pieces of face masks, 4,000 hand gloves and 500 pieces of 65 ml hand sanitizers.



Torgbi Patamia IV, Chief of Srogboe and the country representative of the union who presented the items said they were motivated by the desire to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus that took the world by storm.



He also mentioned that the donation of the equipment by the group serves as its widow’s mite in facilitating the work of the healthcare professionals and authorities in fighting the pandemic.



He was hopeful that the gestures will help solve some teething challenges in the hospital and pledged more support to the health professionals on behalf of the group.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital Dr. John Tampuri who received the items was grateful to the union for the support adding that it came at the time they needed it most. He said even though coronavirus figures have reduced significantly, there was the need to increase protection for the general public by observing the Covid-19 safety protocol.



Dr. Tampuri was optimistic that observance of the safety protocol will tremendously impact positively to the eradication of the disease in the country and was hopeful that others would follow suit to complement government’s effort in the fight against the disease.



The Volta Union UK/Europe was established to help develop and promote the human resource base of the region by assisting the brilliant but poor children to further their education to the highest levels. The group believes that the development of the human resource base of the region will lead to the creation of opportunities for further development in other areas of the region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.