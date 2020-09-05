General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Volta Regional House of Chiefs sensitized on coronavirus safety protocols

Dr. Da Costa Aboagye of GHS addressing the chiefs

The Ghana Health Service, The Ministry of Information, and Partners have provided a one-day workshop for the Volta Regional House of Chiefs. The workshop which was chaired by the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs who is also the President of National House of Chiefs Togbe Afede XIV occurred on Wednesday 2nd September 2020.



The Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi spoke on the need for chiefs to lead in COVID-19 community education. Also present was The Deputy Minister of Information, Hon Pius Enam Hadzide whose remarks touted Government achievements in the management of this pandemic.



The workshop which was led by Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, Director Health Promotion Division at GHS and Leader of Risk Communication and Social Mobilization Committee for Ghana's COVID-19 Response Team focused on COVID-19 and its associated stigma and Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs).



Dr. Da Costa Aboagye explained that "In recent times, there has been a paradigm shift and sharp increase in the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension among Ghanaians. Citing an example he further noted that “When a diabetic develops an infection, it becomes harder to treat due to fluctuations in blood glucose levels and, possibly, the presence of diabetic complications. It also leads to a compromised immune system, making it harder to fight infections and prolonged recovery period when one contract COVID-19”



The Leader of Risk Communication for COVID -19 emphasized that Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as smoking destroys the lung tissue making individuals susceptible to the virus which causes respiratory infection. The act of smoking also increases the chance of transmission of the virus from infected hands. He reiterated that older people with underlying noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer tend to have a higher risk of developing severe and even fatal complications of COVID-19.



Dr. Da Costa further mentioned that “the current COVID-19 pandemic has provoked social stigma and discriminatory behaviours against people of certain racial backgrounds as well as people infected and their families, an impact that drives others to hide their illness and prevents them from seeking health care early.”



“Again stigma can discourage people from adopting healthy behaviours and may cause depression among people who have recovered from COVID-19”. He noted



Dr. Da Costa admonished Ghanaians to build trust in our health system, show empathy to those affected, and assist them to adopt effective preventive measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.



He then tasked the Chiefs and Queen mothers to engage with various stakeholders including, Ghana Federation of Disability, People living with HIV, Schools Heads, Market women, Muslim women associations, Transport Unions, Community Opinion Leaders among others to help drive home the key messages on Non-Communicable Diseases, Stigmatization and COVID-19 preventive protocols.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.