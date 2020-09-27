Regional News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Volta Regional House of Chiefs registrar reacts to 'stolen cars' saga

Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Harry Anthony Attipoe

The Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Harry Anthony Attipoe, has reacted to a story circulating on the social media that, he has bolted away with two vehicles donated by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to the Oti Regional House of chiefs.



According to the Registrar, the said story was fabricated to tarnish his integrity and he has therefore entreated the general public to disregard it.



Mr Attipoe while speaking to the media, clarified that he was invited by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to come for the vehicles which were meant for the Oti Regional House of chiefs.



He also indicated that the vehicles were in his custody for two weeks before the inauguration of the Oti Regional House of chiefs.



“Four days before the inaugural ceremony he sent one of the vehicles which was the Land Cruiser to the Oti Regional Minister, Hon Kwesi Owusu Yeboah at Dambai the Capital of Oti. And the vehicle was kept at the Regional Minister’s residence for safety reasons whiles the keys were with him,” he said.



Mr Attipoe continued that on the day before the inaugural ceremony, he added the second vehicle to the Land Cruiser. After the event, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia handed over the keys of the two vehicles to him.



The Registrar decided to keep the two vehicles with him and would send them back on October 12 when the election would be conducted to elect the leaderships of Oti Regional House of chiefs because the Land Cruiser was to be used by the president of Oti Regional House of Chiefs and the pick up for administration purpose.



He also said he wasn’t directed as to where the vehicles were to be kept.



The Registrar further explained that to his surprise on his way from Dambai to Accra, the driver of the pick-up vehicles called him that he has been stopped by some policemen claiming that the Oti Regional Minister has ordered them to come for the vehicles.



He spoke with the Policemen and asked the driver to release the vehicle to them, he also asked them to come for the Land Cruiser.



A few minutes after, the Divisional Commander of Nkwanta, Superintendent Lartey Lawson came in, that he has been instructed by the Oti Regional Minister, Kwasi Owusu Yeboah to come for the Land Cruiser.



He then took his particulars and made him sign after which he gave the vehicle to him.



Adding that the publication which was on social media that he has bolted away with the vehicles donated by the Vice President doesn’t make sense to him because those vehicles were kept in his custody for two weeks before the inaugural ceremony.



Mr Attipoe said to his best of knowledge the two vehicles are now kept in the custody of the Oti Regional Minister, Kwesi Owusu Yeboah at Dambai.



He concluded that he would never steal a State-owned vehicle, hence the publication against him was just meant to tarnish his reputation.





