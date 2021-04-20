Volta Regional Coordinating Council trains newly posted staff

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Enoch Amegbletor, Contrinbutor

A 5-Day Scheme of Service Training Workshop in the Local Government Service Protocols and Procedures for Staff of the Service Appointed and Posted to the Volta Region from 2017 to February 2021 began on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at the Residency Conference Hall of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister had the opportunity to address the first batch of participants at an opening ceremony of the Workshop.



He expressed his happiness about their presence and stated that they belonged to a group of citizens of Ghana employed by the Local Government Service to work at the Assemblies and the Co-ordinating Councils. Therefore, it was important that the orientation programme had been organised for them.



Dr Letsa was optimistic that the Workshop would equip the staff with the necessary information and skills to better support their respective Assemblies to deliver on their mandates.



According to the Hon Minister, the Coordinating Council is glad to work with all of them.



The Minister however reminded them to be non-partial and political as they were public servants.



Dr Letsa also reminded them that they were expected to deliver service to all without looking at political party colouration.



The Volta Regional Minister finally entreated them to be committed and dedicated to their work.



Dr Letsa expressed his appreciation to the Acting Chief Director of the Coordinating Council, Mr. Prosper Afenyo, the Regional Head of the Department of Human Resource Management, Mr. Cyril Xatse and his team as well as the various Municipal and District Assemblies of the Region for their efforts towards the organisation of the Workshop.



In compliance with the safety protocols relating to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, participants have been put in batches.



