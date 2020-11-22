General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Volta Region saw ‘zero progress’ under NDC – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo lifting the hand of the NPP Candidate for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the Volta Region has seen very little in terms of development over the years, despite voting massively for the National Democratic Congress in successive elections.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “I am sure that all of you have seen that today, the umbrella has got nothing but holes in it. It can no longer act like an umbrella, it got holes in it. When it rains and you put it up, the water will be upon you because it’s no longer working as an umbrella.”Akufo-Addo on Volta region



He continued, “The umbrella has dominated the politics of the Volta Region in the Fourth Republic, but what are the results? What is the progress that the Volta Region has seen under the umbrella? Zero! Zero! Zero! Absolutely zero!”



The President made this known on Saturday, 21st November 2020, at the launch of the 2020 campaign of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Hohoe, John-Peter Amewu, at the RC Park in Hohoe, Volta Region.



Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo indicated that in the three and a half to four years of the ‘elephant’ in the Volta Region, a lot of changes, in terms of development, are taking place in the Volta Region.



“The time has come, with Hohoe in the lead, for the Volta Region to come and sit on the elephant, and the promise I am making you is that, when you get on the elephant, you will never get off the elephant. You will stay there and stay there for years and years and years to come,” he said.



The President stressed that “the elephant has come to bring progress and development to our country. The New Patriotic Party has the blueprint for the development of Ghana. I am inviting you to join the New Patriotic Party for the development of our country.”



In the John-Peter Amewu, President Akufo-Addo was confident that Hohoe has got an excellent candidate, describing him as one of the outstanding ministers of the Akufo-Addo Government.



“He was very good as the minister for lands and natural resources and a brilliant minister of energy. The man who has kept the lights on in our country, the man who is saving us a lot of money, renegotiating with the IPPs of our country. Even without being an MP, you have seen the work that he has been doing in Hohoe. Add MP to the Minister, and you will see the rapid transformation of Hohoe,” he added.



To the people of the Volta Region, the President indicated that, as opposed to 2016 when he had no record of holding the high office of President of the Republic, this time, “I have to come to you on my record, what I have done in these four years as President of the Republic.”



He continued “The question that you have to ask yourself, have I remained faithful to you? Have I stood by my commitments to you? And if I have stood by my commitments, if I have remained faithful to you, then you can look upon me as a man of integrity, a man who keeps his words, a man who fulfills his promises to the people.”



The President, therefore, appealed to residents of Hohoe, and, indeed, the Volta Region, to “continue to trust me, for the next four years is going to be even better than the four years that we’ve gone through. I will not make any commitments to you that I cannot fulfill, I will never do that to the people of Ghana.”

