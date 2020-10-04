Regional News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

'Volta Region's tourism potential not duly tapped' - Director

The number of tourists in the region fell from 55,000 in 2018 to about 3,000 in March 2020

Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Alexander Nketia has established that the 'tourism mine' in the Volta Region has not been adequately patronised.



He said the Region is currently at the bottom of destination preferences despite its attractive tourism sites and hospitality facilities.



Mr Nketia raised the concerns during a webinar organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and (GTA) on the theme: “Rebranding the Tourism Sector in the Volta Through Local participation.”



The Director said numbers of tourists in the region fell from 55,000 in 2018 to about 3,000 just before the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.



He said besides the poor road network, limited investment, and poor service delivery, the Authority had identified the lack of a “rigorous marketing and promotion strategy” as a major factor hindering the development of the sector.



Mr Nketia said patnerships and deals were sealed with non-profit organisations, including the Development Institute, towards the creation of a tourism strategy for the Region.



Mr Nketia said the Region’s social media and online presence is currently being enhanced and has appealed to stakeholders to work together for accelerated development of the hospitality sector.



“We want to put the Region on the face of the world so that we can get people coming here and Volta would be on the minds of people.



“Currently the presence of the Region is limited. At the moment we are not on the main triangular grid… the old regular grid… the Accra- Cape Coast- Takoradi- Kumasi. We are not part of it so if we don’t put in the extra effort, there is no way anybody is going to see us and would want to come here,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.