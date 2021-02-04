Health News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Volta Region records 70 more cases of coronavirus

Volta Region has recorded a total of 70 cases of COVID-19 in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the Region's total active cases to 198.



Out of the total active cases, 155 are mild with the death toll at 13.



Cumulatively, the region's case count since April 2020 has risen to 991.



Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Deputy Volta Regional Director, In-Charge of Public Health, speaking to Ghana News Agency, said the hospitals in the Region were able to manage the cases.



He said the Region has four Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to help deal with cases that might require the services of the Unit.



Dr Djokoto disclosed that the Ho Teaching Hospital had an adequate supply of oxygen to provide service to people, who might need oxygen due to their disease.



The Deputy Director said demand for oxygen in Accra, especially Ridge and Ga East hospital, had increased sharply, the reason the public should abide by the safety protocols, to avoid many people from falling to the virus.



He said adherence to the health safety protocols was the way to reduce the burden of the pandemic, saying these are personal commitments to cutting-off the spread of the disease.



He advised that reusable nose masks must be disinfected and ironed before use and appealed to fashion designers to sew the masks according to standards to fit their clients' faces.



"Nose masks not fit to size is a recipe for infection," he added.