Volta Region is for the NDC - Regional vice chairman assures Mahama

The Deputy Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region, Mawutor Agbavitor, has declared that the region is for the NDC.



He explained that with the late founder of the party, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, hailing from the region, it is indication that they are fully behind the party.



Describing the Volta Region as the lifeblood of the NDC, he reaffirmed the region’s support for the party, while commending the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, for choosing the region to launch his campaign.



“I believe that it is not by accident that you chose the Volta Region to launch your campaign. Volta remains the lifeblood of the NDC. So, Volta is NDC, and NDC is Volta. The spirit of the party is here. The founder of party comes from the regions,” he said.



Mawutor Agbavitor was speaking during the launch of the John Mahama campaign for 2024 in the Volta Region capital, Ho.



John Dramani Mahama recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC.



