Source: GNA

Volta Region gets 409 clusters for new voter registration centres

Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) has said Tuesday’s start of the new voter’s registration exercise would be occasioned in 409 clusters across the region.



He said officials of the EC would work in each cluster for six days and move to another centre to cover five centres for a period of 30 days.



Mr Selormey disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday on the readiness of the Commission for the registration exercise.



Vehicles loaded with Biometric Voter Registration kits and other logistics were seen leaving the premises of the Commission to the various centres at the time of GNA’s visit in readiness for Tuesday’s start of the exercise.



The Regional Director said the EC had devised a strategy, which is known to political parties across the country of the modality of working in phases to register every legible Ghanaian above 18 years and of sound mind.



He said, “We do not envisage any challenge, we are starting on a clean sheet but ready to address any unforeseen when it emerges.”



Mr Selormey said the piloting exercise had given the Commission a head-start of what to expect and ‘we are poised.’



Armed security men are seen assisting in the dispatch of BVRs and other equipment.



The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision held that the EC could go ahead with the new voter registration exercise in compliance with CI 126 when the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) requested to use the existing voter identification card but was dismissed.





