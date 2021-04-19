Volta Region: UHAS graduates some 546 students

Regional News of Monday, 19 April 2021

The fourth session of the fifth Congregation of the University for Health and Allied Sciences, Saturday awarded various Degrees to a total of 546 graduates and postgraduates at a ceremony held under strict COVID-19 protocols at the Cedi Auditorium at its main campus at Sokode Lokoe in Ho.



The University’s School of Allied Health Sciences awarded a total of 29 Bachelor’s Degrees and conferred Masters Degrees on 21 postgraduates.



The School of Nursing and Midwifery awarded Bachelor's Degrees to 112 Midwives and 160 nurses, while a total of 66 public health nurses were also graduated with Degrees.



The School of Public Health also awarded Bachelor's to a total of 154, which included graduates in disease control, environmental health, nutrition, health information, promotion and mental health nursing.



The School of Allied Health Sciences awarded three Masters Degrees, and the School of Medicine awarded one Bachelor's Degree.



An Honorary Degree was also conferred on Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, Presidential Coordinator of Government’s COVID-19 Response.



Justice Jones M. Dotse, Chairman of the University Council, said the institution was moving in the “right direction” despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted the success of its electronic learning management system, which helped coordinate contactless academic activities.











