Volta Region: Over 2 million residents to benefit from national malaria elimination program

Health News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Volta Region is set to distribute a total of 1,205,625 insecticide-treated bed nets to 466,857 registered households in the region.



The distribution exercise will be held between April 11 and 15, 2024, with the expectation that GHS will cover at least 90 percent of the registered households.



According to the health directorate, the nets have a 3-year chemical life span and can be washed twenty (20) times only.



After the 3-year chemical life span, the nets can be used again because they provide physical protection until new ones are distributed.



The exercise is a tool used by the GHS and its partners to eliminate malaria in Ghana. Currently, Ghana is in the elimination program, and regions such as Greater Accra and the Volta region are performing well.



Speaking during the media and stakeholders meeting in Ho on Monday, April 8, 2024, to announce the commencement of the mass distribution, Volta Regional Director of Health, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio, mentioned the objectives of the exercise and added eligible beneficiaries.



"The campaign aims to achieve the following objectives: to register at least 90% of all households in the region (including barracks and quarters of key institutions) and to distribute LLINS to at least 90% of all registered households. The general population of the region, regardless of age and nationality, would receive bed nets based on household registration using the universal coverage approach of one (1) bed net per two (2) persons. Each household can only receive a maximum of five (5) bed nets," he said.



To benefit from the distribution, Dr. Kubio said, "One must belong to a household within the community and be registered and present either of the following: a unique code generated after registration, an ID number used for registration, a household head name used for registration, or a contact number used for registration."



"A total of 1,204,625 long-lasting insecticide-treated bed nets will be distributed over the five days of the campaign in the Volta Region. A total of 466,857 households with a population of 2,094,944 are to be covered using the universal coverage approach. As part of this year's campaign, a new variable 'households refused to be registered' has been introduced, and a total of 3,563 households have refused to be registered across the region for various reasons," he added.



Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, was the chairman of the occasion. On his part, he commended GHS for their efforts in fighting malaria and urged the directorate to ensure a fair distribution of the nets.



He also advised residents against using the nets for non-essential purposes.



In some parts of rural areas, it is common among residents to use insecticide nets to fence gardens, door and window curtains, and other purposes that are against the user's rules and regulations.



Deputy Volta Regional Health Director, Dr. Kwasi Dzokoto, explained that the distribution will be done within the various communities at a particular location.



"A point mass distribution approach would be used at selected locations within communities called distribution points," he said.