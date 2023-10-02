Volta Region MPs threaten government business boycott in parliament

Politics of Monday, 2 October 2023

A growing number of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the Volta Region have raised deep concerns about the escalating deterioration of the coastline in their region.



They contend that the government has displayed apparent indifference to the extensive damage unfolding along the coast, which has caused widespread devastation.



Throughout the year, relentless ocean currents have wreaked havoc, eroding both businesses and residential properties, leaving thousands of residents in the southern Volta Region displaced and homeless.



Led by Emmanuel Bedzrah, the leader of the Volta NDC MPs, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, a group of MPs recently embarked on visits to communities profoundly affected in the Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities.



Their purpose was to draw urgent attention to the dire situation and advocate for swift action.



In an interview with Citi News, Governs Kwame Agbodza, representing the Adaklu constituency, made it clear that the NDC's support for the government hinges on a critical commitment. He emphasized that the government must incorporate the Keta Sea Defense Project into its 2024 budget to secure their endorsement.



"Bawumia is busily looking for votes and does not even care about the people that are going to vote for him, and God willing, he will not be a president…if we don’t see anything in the 2024 budget, then forget it, he will not get our support for anything at all," Agbodza asserted.



Furthermore, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, representing the Ketu South constituency, called upon the government to activate the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund.



This fund would expedite the completion of the crucial sea defense project and help safeguard the region from further devastation.



"I am told that the World Bank and the IMF have some arrangements with Benin and Togo for the West African Coastline Management Area Resilient Fund," Gomashie stated. "Why is our country not participating in that exercise, why are we not applying for it so we save the coastline of our shores?" citinewroom quoted the lawmaker.



