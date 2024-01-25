Volta Region: Half of Ho municipality without power since January 24

Regional News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A prolonged power outage has affected half of the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region since Wednesday evening, January 24, 2024.



The outage, which began around 8 pm, has left businesses that heavily rely on electricity for their operations in total darkness.



The nearly 18-hour blackout is causing disruptions to various activities, and some businesses are compelled to spend significantly on fuel for their generators.



The outage is impacting daily operations and inconveniencing residents and businesses in the affected area.



The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Volta Region, Benjamin Antwi, addressed the issue during an interview on Ho FM's Adanu Morning Show.



Mr. Antwi mentioned that engineers are actively working to resolve the problem and restore the power supply.



He identified the cause of the fault as a termination failure on the Ho-Dome feeder of the company.



The Electricity Company of Ghana is committed to resolving the issue promptly to minimize the inconvenience caused by the outage, he concluded