Volta RCC calls for support in dealing with Western Togoland secessionists

Some arrested members of the secessionist group in the Volta Region

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council has called on the general public for more support as it deals with secessionist groups in the Region.



This comes on the back of recent activity of members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.



The group, on Friday dawn, blocked major entry routes to the Volta Region of Ghana.



They also ransacked the offices of the District Chief Executive and District Co-ordinating Director at the North Tongu District Assembly, as well as making away with a Nissan Hardbody Pickup belonging to the Assembly.



In addition, the Mepe and Aveyime Police Station were attacked, weapons stolen and the Divisional Police Commander and his driver sustaining gunshot wounds.



A statement signed by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, expressed the belief that the activity of the group does not have the support of the vast majority of the people of the Region.



“The Council has the strongest conviction that vast majority of the people of Volta Region are not in support of the activities of these groups and are greatly disappointed in their activities which are casting a slur on the image of this lovely region.”



"It should be noted that all efforts are being made to have the miscreants arrested. As of 2:00 pm today, 29 of them have been arrested and airlifted to Accra. Meanwhile, three of the four miscreants who sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the exchanges are currently on admission at the hospital."



"The Volta Region Security Council wishes to express its gratitude to the good people of the Region and members of the media for their support as the Security Services work to ensure that the security and safety are ensured throughout the Region."



Finally, the Council believes it could continue to count on the support and co-operation fo Traditional Authorities and the good people of the Region in dealing appropriately with the groups.





