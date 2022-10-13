Volta, Oti chiefs warned of 'destoolment' if they allow mining in their regions

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey has warned chiefs in the Volta and Oti regions to refrain from giving out their lands for mining activities.



According to him, chiefs in the two regions will have themselves to blame if they so give out their lands for mining activities.



Dr Ken Ashigbey served this warning in reaction to a statement by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for chiefs in the regions to release lands for prospecting for gold.



He spoke on 505 evening news analysis programme on Accra-based Class 91.3 FM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.



He was categorical in saying that as opinion leaders from the region, they will not sit aloof for chiefs in the region to release lands for mining activities that lead to the destruction of water bodies in the regions.



“We will mobilise the youth to demonstrate massively against them if they attempt to pay heed to the Minister’s decision,” he warned.



“We will ensure we keep their flip-flops off their feet if they attempt to give out lands for mining activities in the regions,” he added.



“We are better off keeping the gold down there,” he asserted