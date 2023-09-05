Volta NDC youth wing executives advised on path to electoral victory

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

The Afadzato South Constituency youth, Zongo caucus, and constituency executives have been advised on ways and means the party could woo the electorate to vote in the 2024 general elections.



Addressing the opening session of a day workshop for the party’s executives on August 26, 2023, the Volta regional youth organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Mathias Alagbo ( Kabila) stated that the workshop organized under the auspices of the regional youth wing was orchestrated to interact and discuss modalities for the party to win the 2024 crucial elections.



Speaking to the media, the Regional Communications officer of the Volta NDC, Kafui Agbleze stated that the National Democratic Congress, in its days in power has introduced various policies that improved the lives and security of Ghanaians as well as ensured transparency and accountability in government as compared to what is happening under the governorship of President Akufo-Addo.



He added that all indices of national growth and development including cost of food items, currency exchange rate, and security situation which were well managed under the NDC administration had plummeted under the Bawumia-led NPP administration in the six and half years it had managed the country’s affairs and assured that victory for the NDC in 2024 will certainly turn things around again for Ghanaians.



The Volta regional secretary of the party, James Gunu during his interaction with the constituency executives also stated that the party, being outside government since 2016 had felt the pulse and sufferings of Ghanaians and was now placed in a better position to address the needs of the people more effectively and efficiently if it wins the general elections in 2024.



He appreciated the executives for coming out from their various homes to attend the workshop and commended the organizers for putting together a successful event.



The event which took place at the E.P. Church auditorium in Have, Etoe saw the inauguration of a working committee of the Youth and the Zongo Caucus coordinators.



The party additionally provided orientation, training, and preparation to participants for the upcoming limited registration exercise and district assembly elections.



The youth wing of the party extended their heartfelt gratitude to the regional youth patrons, Reg FEC, Afadzato South Constituency parliamentary candidate, Frank Afriyie, the constituency executive committee, and the youth working committee of the Afadzato South Constituency adding that, their active participation and diverse support greatly contributed to the resounding success of the program.