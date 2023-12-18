Volta NDC urges party faithful to avail themselves for DLEs

Regional News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: GNA

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians, especially all party faithful to avail themselves for the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs).



The Electoral Commission has slated December 19, 2023, for the District Level Elections and it will be held at all polling stations across the country.



Gunu, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, urged every party member to show up to vote.



He said the involvement of the citizens in the elections was critical in deepening their participation in the democratic dispensation of the country at the local level.



Gun said the DLEs stood as pivotal moments in local governance, where the intersection of politics and non-partisanship presented a unique dynamic.



He said DLE placed a strong emphasis on community involvement, promoted inclusivity and diversity in representation, and made sure that people with different viewpoints and ideologies could participate in local governance.



The Secretary said the DLE went beyond traditional partisan politics, and put the interests of the community, individual merit, and competent representation ahead of party loyalty.



“By harmonizing the principles of politics with the virtues of non-partisanship, the DLE stands as a vital platform where community interests reign supreme, transcending political divisions for the betterment of the district and its inhabitants.”



“At its core, the DLE is imbued with political implications, yet it is carefully crafted to uphold a non-partisan essence, ensuring the fair representation and administration of local communities,” he said.



Gunu said the DLE aimed to select candidates who could best serve the interests of their respective electoral areas in the districts, emphasising the importance of local issues, community needs, and grassroots engagement.



This focus on the microcosm of local governance, he said, promoted a non-partisan approach, encouraged candidates to prioritise solutions and collaboration over political affiliations.