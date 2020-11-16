Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Volta-NDC to hold Rawlings vigil

Volta Regional arm of NDC have planned to hold a Rawlings vigil

The Volta Regional arm of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that it will hold a vigil in memory of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



This was disclosed by the Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr James Gunu, at a press conference held in Ho on Monday, 16 November 2020.



He noted that the regional secretariat “is shocked and devastated by the sad news of the passing of His Excellency Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings. We have, since Thursday, suspended all our campaign activities in the region.”



He described the former President as “a grassroots man” who “was the voice of the voiceless, a legend, a great asset to this region, and a charismatic leader with a vision, who founded the NDC on the principles of probity, accountability and social justice.”



Mr Gunu indicated that the leadership of the party will, on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, visit his hometown in Anlo to “commiserate with the family, in accordance with Ewe culture and Anlo tradition.”



He also revealed a lineup of activities to commemorate the death of the former president.



“On Thursday, November 19, there will be a vigil organised at Jubilee Park, from 6 pm till midnight. The Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, in collaboration with the Regional Secretariat, will also engage our Zongo communities from Kpando, Hohoe, Ho Central, Aflao and other Zongos to offer special prayers for our founder.



“We know his role when he was alive, as far the Zongos in this country are concerned. He made it possible for the Zongos to have a holiday when they celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. His commitment to inclusiveness was unprecedented. That is why the Zongos have taken it upon themselves, and we’ll join them.







He further noted that all constituency offices will open books of condolence in memory of the former President and organise memorial walks.







He also said there will be other community engagements during the period of mourning and urged all members and party supporters to join in the activities.







Mr Gunu added that the former president was a “selfless person and down to earth”, adding: “He represented the hope and aspirations of this country and Voltarians, in particular, because, at a point, his nationality was questioned and challenged in this country just as it is being done to us today.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.