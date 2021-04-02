Volta NDC endorses Ablakwa’s resignation

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Volta regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given its blessing to the resignation of North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



According to the party, the decision by the former Deputy Minister for Education resonates “with the party’s grassroots and the overwhelming majority of NDC members in the region and beyond.”



Mr. Ablakwa announced his resignation from the Committee on Wednesday 30th March, in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, stating that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle,” Mr. Ablakwa added.



His resignation comes in the wake of controversies with the Minority in Parliament and party folks following the approval of some ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



In a statement issued by the Volta regional Secretariat and signed by the regional secretary, James Gunu on Thursday, 1st April, the party in the region says the resignation Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa cause the necessary change from within the Minority Caucus.



“We believe equally that, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and other principled MPs on the Minority side will cause the necessary change in direction from within so that the fading hopes of a hung parliament will be restored,” the statement read.



“We wish to reiterate our full support for the Noble action of the North Tongu legislator,” the statement added.



The NDC Minority in Parliament has come under intense scrutiny and public backlash despite having been glorified for their resilience on the eve of January 7 in electing the Speaker of Parliament.



The situation has led to calls from the public for a change of leadership for the caucus but some also think that such a move could further divide them.