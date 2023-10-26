Volta NDC condemns Freda Prempeh's comments on Lower Volta flood situation

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described recent comments by the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Freda Prempeh about the lower Volta flooding situation as insensitive and condemnable.



A press release signed by its Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor reads in part: "The Volta Region stands in staunch opposition and joins the many reasonable voices to strongly condemn the appalling comments made by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Freda Prempeh, which purports to blame the victims of the recent man-made flood disaster for their dire circumstances - We mince no words in outrightly reprehending such a callous and unsympathetic stance, which only serves to exacerbate the pain and suffering of the affected individuals and communities."



"We thought as a mother, the Sanitation Minister would take advantage of the platform provided by the October 23rd Ghana Water Company Limited event to somehow appease the residents of the hardest-hit communities at the back of the President's unfortunate utterances on the situation when he paid a reluctant visit. However, typical of Nana Addo's appointees, she heartlessly chose to emulate her appointor," the release stated.



The release said, in the wake of the catastrophic flood disaster that has left countless families displaced and in distress, "we expect all well-meaning individuals to deem it a time for sobriety, unity, empathy, and deliberate constructive rescue actions - Instead, the Minister chose to unfairly point fingers at those who are already enduring immense hardship. This certainly is not the sort of leadership our nation needs during such an avoidable crisis."



The release stated that the victims of the flood disaster are also Ghanaians "who deserve our support, assistance, and compassion, not accusation or condemnation or blame."



It said further that the government of the day should be seen working diligently at providing relief assistance, and resources to help these communities recover from the devastation that they have endured thus far.



The release called on Freda Prempeh to retract her insensitive comments and issue a formal apology to the flood victims and their families.



"Our government officials must exhibit the highest levels of empathy and responsibility in such times of crisis - We also want to inform the NPP Government that Volta NDC would hold them to the fire of accountability by making sure that they fully compensate all the flood victims who, by no fault of theirs, are enduring the devastating consequences of the recent unplanned spillages so other Ghanaians can have a reliable supply of electricity while saving the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectricity installations," the release indicated.



It added that the NDC in the region remains committed to holding the government accountable for its actions and to advocating for the welfare of all citizens irrespective of their political inclinations.



"We stand in solidarity with the flood victims and their communities, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that they receive the support and aid they so desperately need," the release concluded.