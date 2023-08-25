Volta NDC completes working visit to all 18 constituencies

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor, has led a team of regional executives on a tour of all eighteen constituencies in the region.



The tour which ended on August, 23, in the Ho constituency, began from the Afadjato South Constituency on Friday, August 18, 2023.



The aim was to allow the Regional Executives to familiarise themselves and establish a cordial working relationship with the constituency executives across the region ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The exercise allowed the team to learn at first hand, the challenges facing the various constituencies and to map our strategies to resolve them to enable smooth running of the various constituency offices within the region.



In a release issued on Thursday, August 24, and copied to the media, Mawutor Agbavitor expressed satisfaction at the work so far and expressed gratitude for the massive reception at all offices while charging the executives to focus on delivering a resounding victory to the NDC in the upcoming elections.



He assured the party at the constituency levels of his commitment as a Chairman to lead by example and rallied their support in ensuring a successful term in office.