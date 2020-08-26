Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: GNA

Volta NDC Parliamentary seats are safe - Regional Secretary

NDC Volta Regional Secretary, James Gunu

Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said all the 18 Parliamentary seats in the region were safe.



He said it is certain all the seats would be retained in the December general elections.



“All our Parliamentary seats are safe including that of Hohoe Constituency. I am not saying this as a result of complacency but the quality of materials that we have as our parliamentary candidates and determination of our people to win this election”.



Mr. Gunu said this when he inaugurated the Hohoe Constituency NDC campaign team, added that, there was the need for the team and every member of the party to work hard to enable the NDC win both the Presidential and Parliamentary votes in the Constituency.



He said the team must put aside their individual differences and effectively coordinate their activities and strategies to massively gain votes for the party in the constituency.



The Regional Secretary urged the team to quickly inaugurate all branch and ward executives within the Constituency.



Mr Gunu urged party officials to take the upcoming voter register exhibition exercise seriously and create public awareness on the exercise.



He called on the members of the campaign team to devise means of raising resources to carry out their responsibilities and that regional level executives were prepared to give them the needed support especially logistics.



The Secretary also presented a laptop and printer to the Constituency.



Members of the Inaugurated Team are Mr. George Bright Anni Bansah, Chairman, Mr. Victor-Hermann Condobrey, Campaign Manager, Madam Bernice Adiku-Helu, Professor Margaret Kweku, Mr. Eric Xa, Mr. Ernest Kobby Ashong, Mr. Emmanuel Gbevlo-Lartey, Mr. Godsway Agbo, Madam Irene Norgbe and Mr. Andy Agbi.



Other members include Miss Rashidatu Mohammed, Mr Constant Tumawu, Mr Newton Darkey, Mr. Latif Mayakye, Miss Martha Usman, Mr. Fred Agbenyo, Mr. Prosper Kumi, Dr. Ken Ahorsu, Retired Colonel Stephen Asem, Lawyer Theophilus K. Dzimegah, and Mr. Francis Dimake.



The rest are Dr. Peter Abomah, Mr. Kingsley Mortey, Mr. Stephen Timinka, Mr. Simon Kanyagoe, Mr. Henry Smith-Mensah, Mr. Charles Amedzi, Mr. Jonathan Nyagblordzro and all elected Constituency Executives.



Professor Margaret Kweku, the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency urged the inaugurated members to work hard and market their candidate in order to gain the needed votes.



Mr. Victor-Hermann Condobrey, Manager of the team expressed gratitude for the roles assigned to them and said that, they would work to achieve the desired results.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.