Volta NDC MPs donate to Moslem communities in Hohoe

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: GNA

Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Volta Region have donated some assorted items to Moslem communities in the Hohoe Constituency to mark this year's Eid-ul Fitr celebrations.



The MPs, supported by Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, a former MP of the Constituency, presented 50 bags of rice, 25 boxes of oil and 40 cartons of assorted soft drinks.



Mr Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, who also made a presentation to the leadership of the communities, urged them to live in peace.



He noted that there were families and individuals, who could not afford to celebrate Ramadan, hence the need for the MPs to extend their support.



Mr Ametefe called on them to pray for the Party and its late founder as well as for peace to reign among Muslims in Ho.



Sarki Tajudeen Mairiga, Zongo Chief of Hohoe, was grateful to the Party and the MPs for the support.



He appealed to the MPs to ensure that issues affecting Muslim students in mission schools were addressed, adding that the issues were discouraging parents.



Mr George Bright Anni Bansah, NDC Hohoe Constituency Chairman, said the party would do its best to win the parliamentary seat in the next elections.



Madam Rashidatu Mohammed, Hohoe Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator, also expressed gratitude to MPs for the immense contribution.



Mr Ametefe was accompanied by Madam Della Sowah, Kpando MP, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, former Hohoe MP, Regional and Constituency executives and party members.