Volta Medical Laboratory Scientists unhappy over labour issues at KATH

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has observed with disbelief, the unhealthy labour issues festering at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



A statement issued on Tuesday, and signed by Mr Keneth Owusu Agyemang, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Association, expressed utmost discomfort towards the imposition of Medical Doctors (Laboratory Physicians) on the Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The statement alleged that "the imposition of the Medical Doctors on the Medical Laboratory Scientists at KATH is in direct contravention of the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies (HRPB) Act 857, is something we find worrying".



The statement said the act has been done with the ulterior motive of taking over the headship of the laboratories in KATH and Ghana as a whole.



"We solidarise with our colleagues at KATH some of the membership in the region are highly disgruntled and disconcerted, since Medical Laboratory Scientist in the Volta region and the nation as a whole have become an endangered species on the verge of extinction, the statement alleged.



The statement said the provision of Laboratory Services and by extension, quality healthcare in the Volta region hangs precariously in a balance, as some members are threatening to advise themselves by close of Wednesday, May 26, should the policy remain.