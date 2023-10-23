Volta Lake breaks banks, over 2,500 people homeless in Bono East Region

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

The Volta Lake has breached its banks, submerging nine communities in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region and leaving over 2,500 people homeless, citinewsroom.com reports.



The most severely affected communities include Kobre Nsuano, Pentecost Nsuano, among others.



Pru East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Fredrick Ndila Ntana, provided details during an interview with Citi News on Monday. He said, "So far we have about over nine communities which are affected by the floods. These are Fanteakura, Birikente, Tokobikope, Accra Town, Kobre Nsuano, Who Are You, and many others."



He further stated, "And so now we have about 2,554 people displaced, and these are the breakdown. The males are 1,302, and the females are 1,252…we have relocated them to the highest grounds."



Meanwhile, controlled spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir, has led to over 26,000 people being displaced in various communities in the Volta and Eastern regions.



Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.



