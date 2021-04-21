Volta Health Directorate intensifies surveillance in schools to curb Coronavirus

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Volta Regional Deputy Director of Health, in charge of Public Health, has disclosed that the Health Directorate is carrying out an intensive surveillance in schools to stem the spread of the COVID-19.



He said an increased and active surveillance system in educational institutions to detect and follow up cases would ensure curbing the infection rates for continuity of academic work.



Dr Djokoto, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) called on school authorities to do their best to ensure that the students comply with the established protocols.



He said everybody had a role to play in containing the virus, urging students to adhere to the safety measures to help curtail the spread of the pandemic.



The Deputy Health Director disclosed that the Region currently had two mild active cases of the virus in schools.



The Region had a total of 493 cumulative cases in schools with 491 recoveries, he said, adding that there was however no admission and mortality.



Dr Djokoto said the Region recorded a total of 2,425 cases since the outbreak of the virus with 1,998 and 427 detected through general surveillance and enhanced contact tracing respectively.



He said the death toll still stood at 26, imploring all to do the needful by observing the safety protocols to help win the war against the pandemic.