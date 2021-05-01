Volta FDA destroys unwholesome products

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Regional Directorate of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed of assorted unwholesome products estimated at GHC10 Million.



Mr Gorden Akurugu, Regional Director, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said drug products constituted a large chunk of the items, which were seized at the Aflao border during a routine surveillance exercise.



He said two Accra-bound Nigerian buses were impounded for concealing assorted pharmaceutical products, weighing about 2,049 kilogrammes.



The products included Primolet, Penicillin ointment, Amikancin sulphate injections, and Quipam BP injections.



Others were Mifabon, Tramadol injections, Tetanus Anti-toxin Calzim injections, Petazone injections and a large consignment of Postinor two.



Expired, unregistered and dented alcoholic drinks and foreign cigarettes were also among the items.



He said the products were seized in pursuance of the general provisions of the Public Health Act, 2012 that conferred powers on the FDA to ensure the safety of the public.



The Regional Director said the law frowned on the manufacture, import, export, distribution, sale or supply of food or medical products unless registered and approved by the Authority.



He added that items seized are forfeited and destroyed and culprits prosecuted.



Mr Akurugu said persons who removed, altered or interfered with an article on a product without authority from FDA committed a crime under law.



He said the safe disposal of seized products was a routine activity to ensure unregistered and unwholesome products did not end up in the wrong hands to the detriment of the public interest, stressing the need for professional disposal of such products.



He cautioned commercial drivers across national borders to be wary of the contents of passengers' luggage before assuming responsibility for them.



He reminded importers of pharmaceutical products that entry for such products was only allowed through designated routes, which are the Kotoka International Airport or the Tema Port.



He said the FDA would continue to enforce its Constitutional mandate of safeguarding and protecting the sanctity of public health.



Mr Akurugu entreated the public to support the FDA for public safety by reporting products and activities of recalcitrant nation-wreckers, whose penchant for financial self-aggrandisement through any foul means in their industry to the law enforcement officers for prompt action.



The destruction exercise was supervised by the Environmental Protection Agency, the Regional Police Command, and the Registry of the Ho Circuit Court, the Ghana Standard Authority, the National Narcotic Control Board and the National Security.