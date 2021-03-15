Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: GNA

Volta Chiefs angry over derogatory contents of textbook

President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, has described the contents of a book designed for use by lower primary pupils as offensive.



He noted that some of the contents of the said book cast derogatory allusions and innuendos at Ewes.



Togbe Hodo, in a release after the attention of the Regional House of Chiefs, was drawn on the contents of the book, said the contents were distasteful and a disgrace to the authors and publishers of the said material intended to educate the younger generations of the country.



“We deem it highly reprehensible for those responsible for this offensive publication to harbour such vile thoughts about their fellow citizens of Ghana in the 21st century.”



He said the House of Chiefs unreservedly condemned the demonstration of tribal bigotry and prejudice and called on those responsible for the publication to withdraw the same from circulation and destroy every part of the offending material.



The President said they further demanded an unqualified apology from the authors and publishers of the base material to be rendered to all Ewe speaking citizens of Ghana.



Togbe Tepre Hodo urged other ethnic groups in the country to condemn such divisive publications, which only served as a recipe for chaos and disunity.



He noted that in the event, where the “ill-advised publication” is discovered anywhere after their demand for it to be withdrawn from circulation, “the Chiefs and people of Ewe ethnic origin will take appropriate legal measures to ensure that these mischief-makers walk on the right side of the law.”