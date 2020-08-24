Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: GNA

Volta CPP to address disunity among members

The CPP plans on bringing the party together

Thomas Ntumy, Volta Regional Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said the Party would address festering unity among its members towards ensuring a successful general elections.



He said some loopholes aiding the disorganisng of the Party’s rank and file had been discovered, and would be “immediately” dealt with.



Mr Ntumy told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at a Regional Congress in Ho to elect National Executives and a Flagbearer for the Party, that delegates from four constituencies; Central Tongu, South Tongu, Keta, and Ho West failed to participate due to “some minor misunderstandings,” and that the Party would work to prevent such “regrettable” occurrences in the future.



“Our immediate plan is to deal with that aspect, bring everybody on board so that we can have full unity within the Party in the Region so that it would be easy to organize ourselves,” Mr Ntumy said.



The Chairman said that although the timing of its congress left little space for campaign activities, the Party was determined to hasten steps towards a successful participation in the December general elections.



“We know we are behind schedule but we hope to make up for lost time. We have a difficult and uphill task, so we are going to put every problem behind us and we are going to move forward with full force and I know that we can have very good results,” he said.



He said conquering the grassroots remained the “major problem” for the CPP, and added that polling station agents among other structures of the Party were “not very well in place” and would also be addressed as it strove towards victory in the upcoming elections.



“CPP knows how to organise the grassroots best, and we are determined to harness the ideas of Nkrumah to unite the Party.”



The Chairman said there was the need for all political associations built on Nkrumah’s vision to unite into a formidable unit that could break the political monopoly in the country.



“All these are splitting into bits what should have been together. We want to bring back our own CPP and not these fragments. We will work seriously on this,” he said.



He described the elections as peaceful, and said a congress to elect parliamentary candidates followed closely.



A total of 67 of the 119 delegates who voted, endorsed serving flag bearer Ivor Greenstreet and 77 voted Nana Akosu Kumankuma as the National Chairmanship position.

