Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Voice of Ablekuma West rapidly gaining grounds ahead of 2020 General Election

Some members of Voice of Ablekuma West

A pressure group calling itself, the Voice of Ablekuma West is rapidly gaining grounds in the Ablekuma West constituency ahead of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The group, made of mainly youth from the constituency, is seeking to challenge the status quo of electorate voting for a member of Parliament solely on the basis of political affiliation and not on issues.



Since its formation earlier this year, the Voice of Ablekuma West has been embarking on awareness creation as it continues to mobilize more youth from the various communities in the constituency who will embark on a rigorous campaign aimed at changing the mindset of the voters.



Currently, the group has reached-out and have been able to establish chapters in several communities in the constituency including, Shiabu, Gbegbeyise, Dama, Tunga, Otojor, Last stop among others.



Although, they are yet meet together as a group, Ghanaguardian.com understand that, their number is increasing massively with the 2020 election general drawing ever closer.



Investigations carried out by our outlet indicate that, the group want to place itself in a strategic position that will make prospective members of Parliament and Municipal Chief executives consult them in the policy decisions regarding the constituency.



It also seeks to become the voice of the voiceless within the constituency as well as research and propose youth-friendly policies that will ultimately inure to the overall interest of the increasing population of youth in the area.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.