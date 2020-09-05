Voice in NDC’s leaked tape not that of Gyarko Oti - Obiri Boahene

Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has come to the defense of the Deputy Regional Minister of the Bono East Region, disputing claims that a voice in a leaked audio tape is that of the minister.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the violence that characterized the just-ended voters registration exercise were masterminded by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing an alleged leaked audio as proof.



“The just-ended voter registration will go down in history as by far the most violent voter registration exercise ever conducted in the 4th Republic of Ghana. A further confirmation of this grand agenda is contained in an NPP leaked audio capturing the voice of the Deputy Regional Minister of the Bono East Region addressing a session of the NPP Invisible forces and Delta forces at a meeting held deep in the night at a secret location immediately before their deployment to cause mayhem in most parts of the Country during the registration exercise”, Aseidu Nketia said.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, said he can confidently say that the voice in the audio being circulated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not belong to Oti Gyarko.



“ I know Gyarko Oti very well, I can give you a detailed description of all the members of his family. I can tell you with authority that the voice in the audio is not that of the Oti Gyarko. I don’t Know why the NDC is doing all these”, he added.













