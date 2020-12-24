Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: GNA

'Voice for Peace' calls for calm over election disputes

Electoral Commission of Ghana

“Voices for Peace,” a peace campaign by Confluent Media and Ioteedom, a US-based organisation, has called on stakeholders to find a common ground to resolve disputes over results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The campaign deployed research and data to unearth potential issues that could spark violence prior to the 2020 election.



It also seeks to highlight issues affecting youth development as part of a broader strategy to foster peace in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region.



The research, conducted in Accra and Kumasi, pointed to dissatisfaction with public services and lack of opportunities for the youth.



A press release issued in Kumasi and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it was imperative for political actors to pursue programmes and policies that would provide lasting solution for youth employment.



Signed by Mr Inuwa Musah, the Chief Executive of Confluent Media, it said both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) should consider the larger interest of the country in resolving the impasse over the election results.



“The Voices for Peace seeks to advise that all parties challenging election results should do so through the proper channel in the court system,” it said.



The EC had a critical role to play in resolving the disputes and must take steps to address all outstanding issues amicably to protect the peace in the country while consolidating Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials.



It also condemned the killing of six civilians during the election and called for a swift investigation into all the cases to bring perpetrators to book to prevent future recurrence.



The release said true democracy encompassed all voices and that government must work together with stakeholders to ensure peace, justice and freedom for all.

