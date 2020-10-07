Regional News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: GNA

Voice Ghana receives support from Disability Rights Fund

The project is expected to impact positively in the lives of persons with disability

The Disability Rights Fund, a grant making organisation in the USA, has supported Voice Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, with a US$20,000 to implement a project on the welfare of persons with disability in Ghana.



The one-year project seeks to engage the government for a well-planned welfare scheme for persons with disability (PWDs) in the country’s COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.



This was in a statement signed by Mr Francis Asong, the Executive Director of Voice Ghana, an NGO managed for and by PWDs.



As part of the project, a policy brief will be developed to the National Disaster Management Organisation Governing Council for consideration in mainstreaming the needs and concerns of PWDs in all humanitarian activities in the country.



The project will engage the district assemblies in the Volta and Oti regions to include the needs of persons with disability in their respective COVID-19 response plans.



The project will also support the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations in its advocacy for the re-activation of the development of a communication strategy by the Gender Ministry to help eliminate stigma and discrimination against PWDs in Ghana according to the statement.



The project is expected to impact positively in the lives of all categories of persons with disability.





