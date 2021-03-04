Health News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Healthline – 7-year-old boy undergoes life saving anal surgery

7year old boy undergoes life saving anal surgery

Vodafone Ghana through its famed Healthline TV show has successfully completed a life-saving surgical operation for a seven-year-old Sadat Gadafi, who suffered from difficulty in passing stools.



In a particularly touching episode of the TV show, Sadat’s parents who are residents of Wassa Amenfi, in the Western Region, gave the following account:



‘’We noticed that our son had an unusual bowel movement when he was born; this got me really worried. After two months, I was advised to send him to the Bawku Hospital where he was admitted for a week. The feedback from the doctor suggested that a surgery was the only way to rectify the anomaly, but my husband and I had no money for the surgery” his mother narrated.



Mr Mamudu, Sadat’s father also added that after seven long-years of managing his son’s bleak and ever-worsening condition, they were very elated when Vodafone Ghana decided to help their son.



“We took him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital several years later for a second review, but we were once again informed he needed surgery, which we couldn’t afford. So, when I received a call out of the blue, announcing that Vodafone had offered to finance my son’s surgery as well as all other medical requirements for restoring my son’s health, I was overjoyed. It was like a miracle to me”, he stated.



“My son’s condition had deteriorated to a point where he required emergency medical attention; we feared for the worst but just when it seemed all hope was lost, Vodafone Ghana came to our aid. Now, my son can have a normal life. I can never thank Vodafone Ghana enough, for saving my son’s life”, he concluded.



Healthline continues to touch several lives through life-transforming surgeries and education. The programme lends credence to Vodafone’s status as a purpose-led brand that truly cares about the health and well-being of the people and communities it serves and is fully committed to championing sustainable initiatives that drive social change and improve lives.



The ongoing season 9 of Healthline currently airs on TV3, UTV, GHOne, Joy Prime, Adom TV, Family TV, AmansanTV, DGN and SBN.



Vodafone has also established an allied Healthline Call Centre to provide Ghanaians with credible information on COVID-19 and other health issues. The general public can also reach out to the call centre for support and surgical assistance for needy individuals with troubling medical conditions.



The Healthline call centre can be reached toll free via 255 for Vodafone Customers and 050 9999255 on other networks.



