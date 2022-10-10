Vivo Energy Ghana launches 2022 ‘Stop, Think & Drive’ road safety campaign

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Energy retailing giant, Vivo Energy Ghana, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has launched a road safety campaign dubbed, “Stop, Think & Drive”.



The campaign aims to improve road safety consciousness among commercial drivers and motorcyclists to help ensure the reduction of road accidents involving public transport vehicles.



As part of the campaign, Vivo organized training sessions for the drivers on best practices in driving and first aid among others.



Speaking to commercial drivers at the launch of the campaign in Accra, on Thursday, the HSSE Manager of Vivo Energy, Joseph Kankam, said that the campaign will abreast drivers with the needed knowledge they will need to ensure that they continue to drive safely.



He added that Vivo will be sharing the best practices its drivers have been using to transport their products with the commercial drivers.



“Because we transport our product on the same road as you (commercial divers). We want to collaborate with you so that today together with the National Road Safety Commission, the DVLA and other partners, we can resolve the major challenge on our roads which is road accidents and its related deaths and injuries.



“This campaign will enjoin on us the need to drive safely so that we can avoid needless deaths and injuries on our roads,” he said in Twi.



As part of the programme, the drivers were also taken through an eye screen exercise.



