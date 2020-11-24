Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Visually impaired voters elated for EC training for the polls

Prince Akonnor, Volta Regional President, Ghana Blind Union (GBU), has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for providing training for members on the use of tactile jacket ahead of the polls.



He said the training was good because it would help them to easily identify the position of their preferred candidates by inserting the ballot paper into the jacket.



Mr Akonnor was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, after a day's intensive training organised by the EC to equip them with requisite knowledge on accurate use of tactile jacket so they could exercise their franchise come December 7.



He urged those who could not partake in the training to do well to go to the polling centres during the election day as there would be polling assistance to help them cast their ballots.



Tactile Jacket is a voting equipment provided by the (EC) to help the visually impaired voters to cast their ballots without any hiccups in the December 7, general elections.



Mr Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal EC Officer said the training was a nationwide exercise and was being carried out in six Municipal and Districts in the Volta region.



He said the EC was undertaking the exercise to provide the visually impaired with skills on how to use the tactile jacket because the EC was determined to ensure that every eligible voter participated in the upcoming polls.



Mr Oduro Numapau disclosed that his outfit had already taken delivery of most of the voting materials including ballot papers, registers, Biometric and Verification Devices (BVDs).



He called on the various political actors and other relevant stakeholders to provide the necessary support to the EC in its quest to deliver credible, fair, and transparent elections.



The Commission provided the participants with masks to help them observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

