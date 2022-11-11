Visually-impaired man, Carruthers Tetteh, called to the Bar

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A visually-impaired man who hasn’t allowed his disability to limit him in life has been called to the Ghana Bar.



The man, Carruthers Tetteh, who was once featured on GhanaWeb TV’s The Untold, was among the about 700 newly-called members of the Bar in a ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 11, 2022.



Despite losing his sight at the young age of 11, Carruthers has been able to accomplish his lifetime dream of becoming a lawyer.



His road to becoming a lawyer started at the University of Cape Coast, where he earned a law degree.



“Reading law has been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in a position to advocate for the less privileged… so that has been driving my interest through my life,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb in 2020.



Although he failed his exams to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law in 2019, he said he would not be perturbed.



“I wrote the entrance exams, and I couldn’t get the opportunity to further. They said we have failed. I believe that I didn’t fail, but that was the verdict, and we don’t give up,” he added in that interview.



Today, Carruthers Tetteh is excited about his achievement, indicating that he is ready for the world to hear of him.



Below are some photos of him at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) during the ceremony to call him and others to the Ghana Bar:















Watch his interview with GhanaWeb below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







AE/BOG