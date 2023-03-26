Visually-impaired Carruthers Tetteh bags LLM four months after call to Ghana Bar

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

It is one thing for a visually-impaired person to achieve the height of successfully completing a law course and being called to the Bar, but to achieve another equally challenging feat only four months after, can only stem from great determination.



That is the story of Caruthers Tetteh, who was only called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.



This time, he just graduated from the University of Ghana with an LLM in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).



Carruthers Tetteh, who was once featured on GhanaWeb TV’s The Untold, has expressed joy in this new feat.



Carruthers was called to the Bar with about 700 new members of the Ghana Bar Association on Friday, November 11, 2022.



This is despite losing his sight at the young age of 11, going on to accomplish his lifetime dream of becoming a lawyer.



His road to becoming a lawyer started at the University of Cape Coast, where he earned a law degree.



“Reading law has been my interest from childhood. I always want to be in a position to advocate for the less privileged… so that has been driving my interest through my life,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb in 2020.



Although he failed his exams to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law in 2019, he said he would not be perturbed.



“I wrote the entrance exams, and I couldn’t get the opportunity to further. They said we have failed. I believe that I didn’t fail, but that was the verdict, and we don’t give up,” he added in that interview.



Watch Carruthers’ interview on GhanaWeb below:







