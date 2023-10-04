Visionary Norman Foundation organises free health screening in Ayawaso East

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: Abraham Norman Nortey

Visionary Norman Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has initiated a comprehensive health campaign on September 29, 2023, in the Ayawaso East District of the Greater Accra Region.



This initiative, titled "Promoting Healthy Communities: Combating STIs, HIV/AIDS, and Hepatitis B", aimed at addressing the alarming rates of sexual transmission infections (STIs), HIV, and Hepatitis B infections among reproductive-age individuals in Nima and other communities within the district.



The health campaign provided essential services to participants in the beneficiary communities, including free COVID-19 vaccinations, Hepatitis B vaccinations, Hepatitis B screenings, retro screenings, NHIS registration and renewal services, blood pressure checks, blood glucose testing, reproductive health education, and contraceptive services.



With Ghana's HIV prevalence rate at 1.8%, and 13% of individuals living with HIV unaware of their status, raising awareness is crucial. In 2022, self-reported STI prevalence in Ayawaso was 6.0%. Additionally, Hepatitis B prevalence is high in Ghana's general population.



These statistics prompted the Visionary Norman Foundation to undertake this health campaign to combat Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, and sexually transmitted infections.



Chief Seidu Hassan Fuseini, Chairman of the Ayawaso Council of Zongo Chiefs, commended the initiative, acknowledging the rising cases of Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, and STIs. He pledged full support for the foundation's activities and called on opinion leaders to endorse such impactful programs.



The Director of Ayawaso East Municipal Health Directorate, Abena Yeboah emphasized the campaign's core objective, stating, "Today, we aim to raise awareness about STIs, HIV/AIDS, and Hepatitis B through medical screenings and health education. Ayawaso East, with an estimated population of 54,117, comprises a vibrant youth community, constituting around 50% of this population".



"Disturbing statistics from the District Health Information Management System recorded nearly 400 cases of STIs among our youth in 2022, posing a serious public health concern. The Visionary Norman Foundation, in partnership with Nima Polyclinic and the Health Directorate, has taken on the responsibility to address this issue."



The Founder of Visionary Norman Foundation, Abraham Norman Nortey encouraged all participants to become advocates for health, educators in their communities, and champions of positive change.



"Let us ensure that the impact of today's efforts extends far beyond this moment and into the lives of countless others," he urged.



The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Nasser Mahama Toure, extended his heartfelt appreciation to the foundation for their unwavering support to the residents of his constituency.



In his address, he underscored the significance of proactive healthcare measures, urging community members to take full advantage of health screenings to gain insight into their health status.



He placed particular emphasis on the importance of young people participating in these screenings to ensure early detection and timely intervention when necessary.



Furthermore, the MP encouraged individuals not to delay seeking medical attention when feeling unwell. He stressed the importance of promptly visiting healthcare facilities at the onset of health concerns rather than waiting for conditions to worsen. This, he affirmed, would contribute to healthier and more resilient communities in Ayawaso East.